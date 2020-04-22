Alabama prison system reports fourth COVID-19 case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama prison system has reported its fourth case of COVID-19 in a state inmate.

The Department of Corrections announced the positive test on Wednesday in a news release.

The inmate worked was at the Elba Community Based Facility/Community Work Center.

The prison system said the inmate was moved to another correctional facility and placed in an isolation cell, where he will receive medical treatment.

Inmates at the Elba facility have been quarantined and will be monitored with temperature checks for signs of illness.

The prison system has so far reported four COVID-19 cases.

One inmate who tested positive for the virus has died.