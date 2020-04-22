2020 Honeybee Festival in LaFayette Cancelled

LaFayette, GA (WDEF) – The 2020 Honeybee Festival in LaFayette has been cancelled due to ongoing health and economic concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic. The cancellation includes other events that had been associated with the Festival such as the Honeybee Metric-Century Bicycle Ride, BBQ Competition, and Beauty Pageant.

Event coordinators hope to bring the festival back in 2021. Read the full text of their press release below.

- Advertisement -

“We have been monitoring the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic and because of uncertainty—from a health and economic standpoint­—we have regretfully made the decision to cancel the 2020 Honeybee Festival at this time. The protection of our community and visitors is of the utmost importance to us. We also rely on sponsorships from local and regional businesses to remain a free event, and given the economic uncertainty, we are not going to ask them to sponsor.

This includes the festival and all components of it including the Honeybee Metric-Century Bicycle Ride, BBQ Competition, Beauty Pageant, etc.

We ask for your continued support of our local businesses. They need us now more than ever and we need them.

Related Article: Empty Stocking Fund delivers food today in LaFayette

We will be working on vendor refunds and announcing the dates for next year as soon as possible.

In the meantime, we will be working hard in the City of LaFayette to support and protect our local businesses, citizens, and community at large. We will also be working hard to make our next Honeybee Festival bigger and better than ever.

We apologize for any inconvenience and look forward to seeing you in 2021!”