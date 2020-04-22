Marion County COVID-19 curfew ends Thursday morning

MARION COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) – Wednesday night was the last night for Marion County’s curfew.

The curfew lasted 15 days, and the mayor said they won’t be extending it.



- Advertisement -

“We think it was the right decision to make and it’s worked. We think part of the reason we’ve seen a flattening of our curve,” Marion County Mayor David Jackson said.

Marion County and its cities mayors implemented an 8 p.m. curfew after seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Mayor Jackson said they were at first reluctant to do it, but said it has been a success, as for about the past five days they’ve remained at 28 confirmed cases.

“We think, hopefully, it has leveled out for us, and we can hopefully get back to being as normal as possible,” Mayor Jackson said.

Marion County is one of the counties under the Tennessee Governor’s regulations.

Governor Bill Lee has announced that they will start reopening businesses soon.

Mayor Jackson said he is concerned, because the virus is still here.

“If we see this trend going the other way, there may be something that we have to do to put some restrictions back in place. We just don’t know. We hope this trend continues,” he said

The mayor added that this time has been a tremendous loss for small businesses, and he’s excited that they will soon be able to open back up.

“But we want them to make sure they practice social distancing and make sure they keep the businesses clean as possible and their customers. If you’re sick, stay home. Don’t go out,” Mayor Jackson said.

As for the curfew, it ends at 5 a.m. Thursday morning.