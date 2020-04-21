Weather Update: Tuesday Morning’s Forecast – April 21th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Looking Good Again Today, Then Some Mid-Week Changes!



Mostly clear skies will continue through the morning. A few clouds may move in with lows near 50. Lots of sunshine and very nice again for Tuesday. A bit breezy with highs back in the low 70’s. Clear and quite chilly Tuesday night, with lows by Wednesday morning between 40-42.

Expect increasing clouds but dry Wednesday with highs near 70. Cloudy with a few late showers Wednesday night with scattered showers and a possible storm moving through Thursday with highs once again near 70.

More sunshine and drier Friday with highs near 75. Some showers will pass through Saturday, then drier, breezy, and cooler for Sunday.

74 & 48 are our seasonal highs and lows.

