Titans GM Jon Robinson Preparing For Unique NFL Draft

Since the NFL Draft will be on-line this year, Titans general manager Jon Robinson will conduct business from a fancy computer set-up at his home.

He’s hoping for no snafu’s like the one Monday during a league test run.

Bears GM Ryan Pace lost power when his wife accidentally unplugged his monitors while vacuuming in another part of the house.

These days, Jon Robinson feels more like a member of the ‘Geek Squad’ at Best Buy than an NFL GM.

Said Robinson:”I have learned more about technology in the last four or five weeks than I really cared to know. We’re hopefully protected from a firewall bandwidth, and the power stays on, and the internet bandwidth is free flowing.”

Other than the NFL combine, the Titans haven’t been able to work guys out or attend pro days.

Said Robinson:”My inbox and my e-mail has been flooded with workout videos of these guys finding an empty football field to go run a forty, if they didn’t go to a combine, or if they didn’t do position drills at the combine because they had a little injury, and now they’re healthy. They had somebody take them through position drills, and we have video of that so we can watch it.”

Robinson says virtual conversations with prospects is better than nothing.

Said Robinson:”We want to have those dialogues so that this isn’t a mail-order bride situation. A lot of these guys are at home too. They’ve got stuff going on in their home. We talked to a prospect the other day, and we met his grandmother. Awesome sweet lady.”

Everybody and their grandmother would love to know what the Titans are going to do with the 29th overall pick.

Said Robinson:”Think this draft. The depth of this draft gives us some flexability to hopefully move around a little bit, whether it’s on Thursday night or the other days. Again to try to get as many good players on the team as possible.”

Normally the Titans would bring in their draft picks and rookie free agents the week after the draft, but that’s not happening this year.

Said Robinson:”We are trying to set up some virtual scenarios so that we can get information to those rookies whenever the league tells us we can get them I-pads, so they can start learning our defense. We are going to start those virtual workouts pretty soon.”