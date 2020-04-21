Suspect charged with shooting at deputies during SWAT standoff

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A Bradley County man has been arrested on charges of shooting at deputies during a SWAT standoff.

Bradley County officers were called to a home on Patterson Lane southeast of Cleveland around 3PM on Monday.

Donald Long’s wife reported him for domestic assault.

He was on the front porch when deputies arrived.

They say he refused to come down to talk to them and went inside instead, locking the door behind him.

When the deputies knocked, they say Long fired at shot at the door.

None of them were hit.

They called in the BCSO SWAT Team.

Four hours later, he came out.

Donald Long faces charges of Attempted Murder and Domestic Assault.