Suspect arrested for Pinewood Avenue shootings

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police have arrested a suspect in the shooting in Brainerd on the evening of April 7th.

Police found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds on Pinewood Avenue… and then heard about another victim who was already at the hospital with serious injuries.

Chattanooga Police, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Officers, ATF and U.S. Marshals were all involved in arrested 21 year old Gravion Sublett for the shootings.

He faces two counts each of Attempted First Degree Murder, Especially Aggravated Robbery, Unlawful Possession, and Felony Reckless Endangerment.