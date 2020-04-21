How many COVID-19 tests has your county done?

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The debate over when people should go back to work and out of the house is often based on testing.
While the issue of COVID-19 testing has become a political football, here is a look at how our local areas have done.
We told you that Hamilton County is lagging behind on testing. We are 4th in size in Tennessee, but 9th in testing.
But the numbers for surrounding counties also have a few surprises:
We rank them based on their population, then tests, then cases. (GEORGIA DOES NOT POST THE NUMBER OF TESTS BY COUNTY)
Hamilton (4th- 358,000) 1,751 tests, 121 case, 13 deaths
Bradley (13th-105,000) 516 tests, 37 cases, 1 death
McMinn (29th, 53,000) 571 tests, 6 cases
Jackson AL (52,000) 548 tests, 46 cases, 2 deaths
Rhea (45th, 33,000) 288 tests, 2 cases
Marion (51st, 28,000) 182 tests, 28 cases, 1 death
Cherokee NC (28,000) 363 tests, 18 cases, 1 death
Cherokee AL (26,000) 104 tests, 12 cases
Polk (74th, 17,000) 77 tests, 5 cases
Sequatchie (77th, 15,000) 183 tests, 3 cases
Bledsoe (78th, 15,000) 1,012 tests, 10 cases
Grundy (81st, 13,000) 214 tests, 25 cases, 1 death
Meigs (83rd – 12,000) 94 tests, 3 cases
So what did we learn?
- Bradley is way short on testing, behind two counties with half their population.
2. Marion County also is behind on testing, but has a lot of cases.
3. Despite being one of the smallest, Bledsoe County is blowing away all their neighbors for testing, yet only have 10 cases. McMinn and Rhea also have great cases-per-test rates.
4. Georgia won’t break down how many tests are being done in each county, even as their COVID-19 cases & deaths dwarf their neighbors’ numbers.
BY STATE
TN 101,000 tests – 7,200 cases – 152 deaths
Tennessee has the highest testing rate of the four, and the 12th highest testing numbers in the country. We are the 16th largest state with the 19th highest number of cases.
GA 84,000 tests – 19,000 cases – 774 deaths
Georgia is lagging behind where we should be. The state is the 8th largest in the country, but only ranks 14 for testing.
NC 79,000 tests – 6,700 cases- 179 deaths
North Carolina is in the same boat as Georgia, 9th biggest but only 15th in testing. Still their number of cases are far lower.
AL 46,000 tests, 5,000 cases, 164 deaths
Alabama is about where they should be on testing and the number of cases, based on their population.