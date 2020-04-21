HBO Max set for May 27 launch, initial lineup announced

By JAKE COYLE
AP Film Writer
NEW YORK (AP) – The streaming service HBO Max will launch May 27, AT&T’s WarnerMedia announced Tuesday, signalling that the so-called streaming wars won’t subside because of the coronavirus pandemic. HBO Max will be among the most expensive streaming services, at a price of $14.99 a month. But WarnerMedia is hoping a deep library of HBO hits, including “Game of Thrones” and “Succession”; DC Comics blockbuster movies like “Wonder Woman” and “The Dark Knight”; and hit TV shows including “Friends” and “South Park” will be enough to lure viewers. While stay-at-home orders have led to viewership spikes across streaming services, a record rise in unemployment will make the higher cost of HBO Max prohibitive for some.
