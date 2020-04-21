Gov. Lee has more on phased reopening in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Governor Bill Lee gave a few more specifics today about the phased reopening for Tennessee on May 1st.

But May 1st is only the beginning.. we’re still waiting on details of what exactly will open and when.

But on Tuesday, the Governor said two things will NOT change.

No gatherings of 10 or more people.

And restricting visitors to nursing homes and hospitals.

“Tennesseans must maintain habits like social distancing, working from home when possible, handwashing, and utilizing cloth masks.”

Governor Lee did report two encouraging statistics on Tuesday.

— Tuesday saw the lowest increase in new cases yet.

— We continue to see more recovered patients than new cases.

However, the Governor’s phased reopening exempts six counties, including Hamilton.

Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke has already said the city will not be ready to reopen on the First.

Today County Mayor Jim Coppinger said he will follow the Governor’s plan as closely as possible, including a reopening on May 1st. But he says the cities inside the county should go together.

Collegedale Mayor Katie Lamb told us she is with the Governor.

Other mayors are waiting for more details from the Governor and their own city boards to meet.

Mayor Brian Williams of East Ridge posted:

“Once we have the state staged reopening plan and guidelines (expected to be released by Governor Lee this Friday), we will evaluate the plan and guidelines for East Ridge and prepare for facilitating the reopening of businesses.”

Mayor Dan Landrum says the Signal Mountain Town Council will have to agree on the next steps.

“We’re no longer at “shut it all down,” but neither are we at “open it all up,” though both of those viewpoints have supporters.

Social distancing is going to be with us for a long time as we enter the resurgence and abeyance cycle of COVID-19.”