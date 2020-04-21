F3 workout group finding a way during COVID-19 pandemic

On News Year’s day, we introduced you to a group called F3.

That stands for Fitness, Faith and Fellowship.

This group of men does bootcamp style workouts, outdoors, But the Coronavirus has now forced them to improvise.

News 12’s Ashley Henderson shows us how they’re still able to workout together, even while they’re apart.

The men of the F3 group started off this year, the way they start off many of their days every week.

By exercising together before dawn. But, with the Governor’s Stay-At-Home order, they moved their workouts to the virtual world.

Nick Spinelli:

“There are no formal, organized, hey F3’s meeting at these, these areas of operations right now, during the shutdown, so the virtual option, is the only one that we’re kind of getting behind and publicizing, and trying to hype up.”

Nick LaPorta says, there are other advantages besides the proven physical benefits of exercise.

Nick LaPorta:

“Even though we are spaced out, it’s good to even just see faces on a screen. And to talk and see other guys and relate. That’s an important piece, that I think is invaluable, that – you know – you don’t really realize happens for most folks. You kind of get into this cabin fever, you see two-three people a day every day, so being able to get on – do the workouts, even virtually, – we’re not all in this alone.

The relationships, and fitness, forged through F3, also helped members pitch in on the tornado relief effort.

Jim Gilliland:

“We’re going out and helping people as a result of someone knowing someone in F3, you know the relationship that’s there. I don’t know where I found the energy, and then I started thinking about it – it’s because of F3, that this 63 year old man can pick up stumps and throw them in the back of a pickup truck.”

As the men of F3 are proving with their virtual workouts, during this period of physical distancing, we don’t have to remain socially isolated, or physically inactive. In Rossville, Ashley Henderson, News 12 Now.