EPB hopes to restore power by tonight

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – EPB is planning on restoring power by the end of the day today for the rest of the 750 customers still without power.

About 450 of those are too damaged right now for power to be turned back on.

Most of these are in the East Brainerd community where the tornado had a direct impact.

This marks the 9th day since the storm hit.

EPB has already restored power to over fifty-nine thousand customers.

Sunday, 300 additional utility workers from other cities came to help in the tornado recovery.

EPB spokesperson Scottie Summerlin “When they had the tornadoes in Nashville, we sent crews to Nashville, and so when we had the tornado here in Chattanooga, we asked for mutual aid and other cities came here.”

EPB is asking the public to maintain social distancing towards their utility workers and avoid construction zones so they are not putting anyone or themselves at risk.