Defiant Louisiana pastor arrested over coronavirus protest

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Officials in Louisiana arrested a pastor who allegedly drove a bus at a man protesting the pastor’s continued defiance of orders to stay at home to limit the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. A statement from the Central Police Department said Life Tabernacle Church pastor Tony Spell turned himself in Tuesday on charges of aggravated assault and improper backing. A police official said earlier that Spell had driven a church bus in reverse in the direction of a protester. Spell already faces misdemeanor charges for repeatedly holding services. About 70 of his church members showed up at the jail to show support.

