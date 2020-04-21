Catoosa County announces graduation plans

RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – Even though some businesses will resume work this week and next, the school year is still cancelled in Georgia.

Catoosa County school leaders have announced their plans for graduation ceremonies.

They are still waiting to see if schools will be allowed to have the traditional graduation with the new social distancing guidelines.

But the system has two contingency plans.

Plan 1: Traditional Graduation

The school system has picked two dates for a traditional graduation in late July.

Heritage High School, July 30, 8:00 p.m., Jeff Sims Field at Heritage Stadium

LFO High School, July 31, 8:20 p.m., LFO’s Tommy Cash Stadium

Ringgold High School, July 31, 8:00 p.m., RHS’s Don Patterson Stadium

There would be a rehearsal and family members will be invited for the graduation.

There will also be a Senior Dance for each high school.

It will be free and each senior will be allowed to bring one guest.

The date for the dance is still to be determined.

Plan B: Drive Through Graduation

For those who can’t wait until July, you can choose to pick up your diploma in a drive-through ceremony.

Those will be:

Heritage High School, May 21

LFO High School, May 22

Ringgold High School, May 22

You will need to make an appointment to get your diploma on that date.

You will be allowed to invite a limited number of family members.

Your school principal and a few faculty members, dressed in caps and gowns, will be there to hand out the diplomas. A photographer will be there for pictures.

Superintendent Denia Reese adds “Of course all plans are subject to state and federal guidelines in place at the time, but hopefully this contingency plan will allow families to make plans and give our seniors something to look forward to at the end of this crisis.”