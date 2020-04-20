Wildlife photographer Peter Beard found dead near his home
NEW YORK (AP) – Artist, adventurer and celebrated wildlife photographer Peter Beard has been found dead in woods three weeks after being reported missing from his cliff-side home at the tip of Long Island. He was 82. His family posted a statement on Beard’s website Sunday night saying, “He died where he lived: in nature.” Beard was best known for his photos of African wildlife, taken in the decades when he lived and worked at his tent camp in Kenya. A cause of death hasn’t been determined but police say foul play isn’t suspected. The New York Times reports Beard had dementia.
