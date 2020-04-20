Weather Update: Monday Afternoon’s Forecast – April 20th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Sunshine & Breezy The Rest Of The Day, Dry Until Wednesday Night!

Monday Afternoon: Sunshine returns and a beautiful end for the day. Highs will be nearing 70. Overnight tonight: Mainly clear, but don’t be surprised to see more areas of fog forming. Lows: Upper 40’s.

Tuesday: A beautiful day for Tuesday & Wednesday both. Lots of sunshine and highs will be nearing 70.

Next pattern of rain is looking to come late Wednesday and into Thursday. The second half of the week looks wet with rain chances every day.

74 & 48 are our seasonal highs and lows.

