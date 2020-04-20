Two People Shot In Harrison Sunday Morning

HARRISON, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s office is investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

According to officials, the shooting happened 6200 Block of Rim Ridge Court in Harrison.

One person died on scene and a second shooting victim was transported to the hospital.

Neighbor Christopher Payne Sr. says, “Very quite neighborhood, very friendly, people are always walking the dogs, children are out playing. So, that was the first time, I’ve ever seen anything like that.. Ya know, you live over here and it’s quite. You think your in a trouble free neighborhood and so to actually see something like that is very disappointing.”

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the incident.