Mocs Lamont Paris Dealing With New Basketball World Amid COVID 19 Outbreak

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Kind of hard for a guy to coach and recruit when you physically can’t be with the players. Mocs mens basketball coach Lamont Paris admits he’s having to make a lot of adjustments.during the COVID 19 outbreak.

Last time the Mocs were in action, they lost that heart-breaker to Wofford in the semi’s of the SoCon tournament.

It was barely a month ago, but it feels like a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away.

Said Paris:”It seems like forever ago. Just been a crazy whirlwind in a matter of a relatively short amount of time.”

Two of the Mocs foreign players, Ramon Vila and Stefan Kenic, remained in Chattanooga when the UTC campus shut down for the COVID 19 outbreak.

Said Paris:”They were going to go halfsies on a portable basket from Wal-Mart and set it up, so they at least get some semblance of some shots up.”

Coach Paris has almost zero semblance of his normal duties at this time of year.

Said Paris:”I mean I had the other day. It was 65 phone calls in one day. Thank goodness for the air pods. This is a PSA, and I’m not getting paid anything for them, but thank goodness for the air pods. Yeah typically right now, we’d be doing a lot between AAU tournaments. Traveling to those. The Final Four was in Atlanta. When it comes time to sell my car, which I actually may be doing here sometime in the near future. It’s going to look great because the mileage on it in the last however many months. They’re going to say, that’s all mileage you’ve got on your car.”

With the COVID 19 pandemic, the NCAA is allowing coaches to meet with players in the virtual world for 8 hours a week.

That’s April Madness for Paris.

Said Paris:”I don’t know what you get done. I don’t know where the guys frames of minds are. We are in touch with them regularly for academic purposes and just to stay in contact. I don’t know how much basketball-type stuff we are going to get done.”

The spring signing period is underway, and Paris would love to add some experienced players.

Said Paris:”The older guys with this atmosphere. You can get a little bit more reliable evaluation I think on older guys.”