Mayor Berke says Chattanooga will NOT reopen businesses May 1st

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke is putting the breaks on a return to business in Tennessee.

This afternoon, Governor Lee announced that his Safer at Home order will be lifted at the end of the month and businesses return to work on May 1st.

But Mayor Berke says Chattanooga won’t be allowing local businesses to reopen as quickly.

In his 5:30 Facebook Live update, the Mayor says the largest cites are exempt.

“The governor’s order today does not apply to Hamilton county, in fact what he has consistently said is that he knows that these big four cities need to figure out what’s right for them.”

“And so we are looking at salons and all these other businesses to make sure we know when they can open and the conditions under which they can be safe.”

This is the line from the Governor’s release today on the larger counties:

The Lee Administration will work with Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Hamilton, Knox and Sullivan counties and their health departments as they plan their own re-open strategies.

The Mayor is a member of the Economic Restart Taskforce.

They met for the first time on Monday.

They are discussing the details on how businesses can reopen safely for workers and the public.