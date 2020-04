CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Cleveland Police have arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting on Monday.

It happened on Jones Avenue, a block of South Lee Highway.

- Advertisement -

57 year old Ricky Rogers was killed.

Detectives say it started with an argument between Earl Maney and his his landlord plus the owners of the business at 1407 Jones Ave.

Rogers just tried to intervene in the fight and got shot.

Police have charged Maney with First Degree Murder.