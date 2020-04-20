Gov’t relief loans to restaurant chains draw complaints

By The Associated Press

Some big restaurant chains have obtained loans under a small-business relief program, leading business groups to cry foul even though the loans are within the guidelines of the lending program. Shake Shack, Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse and Potbelly’s all announced last week they’d obtained the maximum $10 million loans under the Paycheck Protection Program. The $350 billion program, designed to help businesses stay afloat during the coronavirus crisis, ran out of money Friday, leaving some small businesses shut out. Shake Shack, the New York burger chain, said Monday it will return its loan to give smaller restaurants a chance to get government money.

