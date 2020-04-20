Governor Lee announces Safer At Home will end April 30th

NASHVILLE (WDEF) – Governor Bill Lee announced Monday after noon that Safer At Home orders will end on April 30th.

The order allows the vast majority of businesses across the state to re-open on May First.

- Advertisement -

“Our Economic Recovery Group is working with industry leaders around the clock so that some businesses can open as soon as Monday, April 27,” said Gov. Lee.

“These businesses will open according to specific guidance that we will provide in accordance with state and national experts in both medicine and business.”

The Governor’s Office says they will work with health departments in the largest counties, including Hamilton, as they plan their own re-open plans.

Related Article: Local company caters meal for night shift nurses

“While I am not extending the safer at home order past the end of April, we are working directly with our major metropolitan areas to ensure they are in a position to reopen as soon and safely as possible,” said Lee.

“Social distancing works, and as we open up our economy it will be more important than ever that we keep social distancing as lives and livelihoods depend on it.”