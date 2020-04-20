Georgia Governor announces business reopenings by the end of the week

ATLANTA (WDEF) – Governor Brian Kemp on Monday afternoon announced that many closed businesses across the state can return to work as soon at this Friday.

The order includes gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys, body art studios, barbers, cosmetologists, hair designers, nail care artists, estheticians, their respective schools & massage therapists.

They will have to maintain Minimum Basic Operations.. which includes screening workers, increasing sanitation, masks & gloves if appropriate, teleworking when possible, staggered shifts and separating workers by six feet.

Also, theaters, private social clubs and restaurant dine-in service will be allowed to reopen a week from today, Monday, April 27th.

Bars, nightclubs, operators of amusement park rides & live performance venues will remain closed.

However, the shelter in place order is still active and expires at 11:59 PM on April 30 for most Georgians.

“ We urge everyone to continue to follow guidance by sheltering in place as often as you can.”

The governor cites “favorable data & more testing” for the early business reopenings.