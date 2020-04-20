East Hamilton School Tornado Relief

OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (WDEF) – Students who go to East Hamilton High School are right next to one of the hardest hit areas from last week’s tornadoes.

Now, a new tornado relief center is open at the school.

- Advertisement -

It’s for students and their families who may need help after what happened.

Keitha Booker is the Assistant Principal at East Hamilton.

“We have a lot of students whose families were impacted by this great tragedy. And we want to make sure that we give back. And make sure that we do our due diligence and make sure that we set up something here on site for our families to come out and get the support that they need.”

Related Article: Sequoyah High Cyber Security

Booker says they have several students whose families were directly impacted, and they lost everything.

“Our heart goes out to them. We are in prayer with them every single day. But this site is directly for them. For them to come out like I see it and get the support that they need.”

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, people can pick up items, or donate them at the school.

The school has temporarily suspended virtual learning this week, because many people lost power and internet service because of the tornadoes.