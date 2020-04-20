Chattanooga T-shirt store creates ‘Chattanooga Strong’ T-shirt

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn (WDEF) – It’s been over a week since tornadoes ripped through Hamilton County.

The community is now busy cleaning up the debris and helping those in need- put their lives back together.

- Advertisement -

Dee Dee Barnes with We’ve Got Spirit T-shirts has created a ‘Chattanooga Strong’ T-shirt to help those affected by the storms.

“The word ‘Strong’ has a really big emphasis. Meaning our community is stronger together,” says Dee Dee Barnes, Owner of We’ve Got Spirit.

The shirts are priced at $15 and 100 percent of the sales goes to those in need.

Related Article: Hamilton County Schools Closing Beginning Monday

Barnes says they decided to do this shirt because this is something they had great success with in the past.

“We wanted to do something to help the tornado victims and we know in the past this process has worked. So, we decided to make another shirt. We did this in 2015 when the fallen five tragedy struck our community. So, we designed a new shirt,” says Barnes.

Barnes says this shirt gives those who cannot volunteer their time another way to help out.

“There are a lot of people who cannot physically go out and lift, clean, and do those types of jobs. But, they want to help in some way and this is the way they can help,” says Barnes.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the store is offering shipping options as well as curbside pick up.

This way you do not have to leave the comfort and safety of your car.

A ‘Chattanooga Strong’ hat will also be available very soon for $10.

Pick-up for the T-shirts is available every Monday through Friday.

To find out how to order a Chattanooga Strong T-shirt click here.