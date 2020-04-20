So when can I get my haircut?

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Several public officials issued orders today on getting back to business from the COVID-19 pandemic.. but it can be confusing.

So let’s cut to the chase.

When can I get my hair done?

** If your stylist/barber meets the new guidelines.. the answer is..

— Friday in Georgia.

— In two weeks (Friday, May 1st) in most of Tennessee.

— TBD in Chattanooga (NOT May 1st)

— ??? in Hamilton County/Red Bank/East Ridge (Mayor Coppinger will talk about it Tuesday)

When can I eat out again?

** If your restaurant meets the new guidelines.. the answer is..

— Next Monday in Georgia.

— In two weeks (Friday, May 1st) in most of Tennessee.

— TBD in Chattanooga (NOT May 1st)

— ??? in Hamilton County/Red Bank/East Ridge (Mayor Coppinger will talk about it Tuesday)

When can I leave home, freely?

** There will, no doubt, still be encouragements not to congregate, but…

— May 1st in Georgia

— May 1st in Tennessee

— Maybe May 1st or 8th or TBD in Chattanooga

— ??? in Hamilton County

When will I go back to school?

Trick question… next year (unless you go to prom of graduation this summer).