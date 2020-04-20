So when can I get my haircut?

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Several public officials issued orders today on getting back to business from the COVID-19 pandemic.. but it can be confusing.
So let’s cut to the chase.
When can I get my hair done?
** If your stylist/barber meets the new guidelines.. the answer is..
— Friday in Georgia.
— In two weeks (Friday, May 1st) in most of Tennessee.
— TBD in Chattanooga (NOT May 1st)
— ??? in Hamilton County/Red Bank/East Ridge (Mayor Coppinger will talk about it Tuesday)
When can I eat out again?
** If your restaurant meets the new guidelines.. the answer is..
— Next Monday in Georgia.
— In two weeks (Friday, May 1st) in most of Tennessee.
— TBD in Chattanooga (NOT May 1st)
— ??? in Hamilton County/Red Bank/East Ridge (Mayor Coppinger will talk about it Tuesday)
When can I leave home, freely?
** There will, no doubt, still be encouragements not to congregate, but…
— May 1st in Georgia
— May 1st in Tennessee
— Maybe May 1st or 8th or TBD in Chattanooga
— ??? in Hamilton County
When will I go back to school?
Trick question… next year (unless you go to prom of graduation this summer).