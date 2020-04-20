Over 600 People Tested For COVID-19 in Marion and McMinn Counties

KIMBALL, Tenn. (WDEF) – Marion County and McMinn County Health Departments offered drive thru COVID-19 testing locations this weekend.

There were 33 drive thru testing sites all throughout Tennessee.

Nurses and the National Guard medics collected nasal swabs from those who wanted to be tested.

665 people were tested this weekend.

Those test results may be available within 72 hours after depending on lab volume.

The Tennessee Department of Health is hoping to offer one in Hamilton County next weekend.