Weather Update: Monday Morning’s Forecast – April 20th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Early Morning Rain Quickly Dries Out for a Sunny Monday Afternoon!

Rain and potential storm threat dies out by Monday morning starting a dry pattern for the next couple of days. Morning temperatures will be mild in the mid 50s with highs near 70 degrees. Clouds and moisture will decrease throughout the day and continue into Tuesday and Wednesday with pleasant conditions in the low 70s.

Next pattern of rain is looking to come late Wednesday and into Thursday. The second half of the week looks wet with rain chances every day.

74 & 48 are our seasonal highs and lows.

