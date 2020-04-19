Four People Killed In Sunday Morning House Fire

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Four people have died and one was injured in a house fire on Sunday morning.

According to the Chattanooga Fire Department, the fire happened at 1400 Carousel Road.

When they arrived on scene, four people were trapped in the home. One male jumped from the second story window and was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

CFD says that the four victims ages range from 85-35.

Fire investigators and the Chattanooga Police Department are still investigating this incident.

Count on us to keep you updated as we learn more.