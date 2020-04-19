Falcons, Hill reach agreement to return

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) – Running back Brian Hill has signed his tender offer to remain with the Atlanta Falcons. The restricted free agent received an original-round tender last month, giving the team a right to match any offer Hill received from another team or accept a fifth-round draft pick as compensation. He decided to take the offer of over $2.1 million offer to stay in Atlanta. Hill played in 12 games with two starts in 2019, rushing 78 times for 323 yards and two touchdowns. He also had 10 catches and another TD receiving. Hill will be among the backups vying for time behind newcomer Todd Gurley.