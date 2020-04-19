Dalton Family Loses their Home to a Fire

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Justin McCullough and Taylor Flowers are trying to find peace after losing their home to a devastating fire.

“Its something you though would never happened to you” said Justin McCullough.

It was a typical day being spent with their one year old son Wyatt, Justin’s niece and nephew, and their two dogs.

Then suddenly they noticed a strange light beaming from their bedroom.

“I pushed the door open just to check it out and the whole room was engulfed in flames” said McCollough.

There was no other choice but to evacuate the home.

“Just screamed, got her out. Got the kids out as fast as we can. She called the fire department.”

The couple lost a majority of their possessions and immediately began to impact Wyatt and the future of the family.

Justin and Taylor are weeks away from adding another baby to their family.

“Honestly just tying to figure out how we’re going to replace everything. How we’re going to get Wyatt his bedroom back” said Taylor Flowers.

She’s due anytime” said McCollough.

Officials ruled the fire as accidental.

The couple says there were no working smoke alarms in the home which could have changed the outcome.

“You think about what you could have done differently, how you could react. I beat myself up about it” said McCollough.

Now, Justin, Taylor,Wyatt, and their two dogs are staying at Taylor’s Mom’s house in Chattanooga for the time being. They’re still in shock from this tragedy.

“Just want to hold my family closer” said McCullough.

If you would like to offer support or donations to Justin And Taylor you can contact Taylor’s mother Amanda Flowers: (706) 913-4084