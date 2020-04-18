Weather Update: Saturday’s Forecast – April 18th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Rain Returns Early Saturday Morning, but Quickly Dries Out!



Overnight lows will settle into the lower 50’s for Saturday morning. Rain will approach very early Saturday but quickly dry out by the late afternoon. Conditions will then become sunny and mild with highs in the mid 60’s.

More clouds with showers more likely for Sunday and some areas of rain and possible storms for Sunday night into early Monday morning. Sunday will be a weather alert day with the potential for damaging winds, hail, flashflooding, and cannot rule out a tornado.

Rain and potential storm threat dies out by Monday morning and a dry pattern will start for the next couple of days.

73 & 48 are our seasonal highs and lows.

