Weather Update: Friday Morning’s Forecast – April 17th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Looking Good Friday, But Weekend Changes Are Ahead!



Today: Continued dry and pleasant for Friday with mostly sunny skies. It will be quite breezy with highs back in the low 70’s. Increasing clouds with a few widely scattered showers and thundershowers possible late. Lows will settle into the lower 50’s.

Few early showers, the becoming sunny and mild for Saturday with highs in the upper 60’s. More clouds with showers more likely for Sunday and some areas of rain and possible storms for Sunday night into early Monday morning

73 & 48 are our seasonal highs and lows.

