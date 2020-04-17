UTC Women Land Juco Shooter Amaria Pugh

(gomocs.com) The Chattanooga women’s basketball team adds shooter Amaria Pugh to the 2020-21 roster.

“We are excited to have Amaria join us for the 2020-21 season,” Chattanooga head coach Katie Burrows said. “I look forward to getting her on the court and working with her.”

Pugh, from Dyersburg, Tenn., helped Dyersburg State to a 24-8 overall record and a 12-6 mark in the Tennessee Community College Athletic Association (TCCAA) regular season.

The 5-10 guard led the Lady Eagles with 19.1 points per game and shot 47.2 percent from the field. She averaged six rebounds and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 30.1 percent from long range.

She spent her freshman season at NAIA Div. I Freed-Hardeman where the Lions posted an overall record of 34-3 and 22-2 in the American Midwest Conference. She started all 36 games and averaged 4.6 points. Pugh scored a season-best 20 points in the Lions’ win over Lindenwood-Belleville and just missed a double-double in the game with nine rebounds.

The Lions claimed the AMC regular season title and the league tournament crown. Freed-Hardeman advanced to the semifinal round of the NAIA Division I National Championship where they fell to eventual title winner Montana West in overtime.

Pugh prepped at Dyer County High School where she averaged 15.5 points per game in her senior season and recorded 1,049 career points with the Lady Choctaws. She averaged 5.4 rebounds and three assists per game.

She was the District 13-AAA Most Valuable Player, a member of the Region 7-AAA all-region team and the District 13-AAA All-Academic Team.

Pugh joins signee Anna Walker of Bradley County High School and redshirt transfer Brooke Hampel who joined the Mocs at the start of last season after transferring from UMKC.