Unoccupied building burns in downtown Rossville

ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – A prominent building in downtown Rossville went up in flames this morning.

The building was unoccupied, but it used to hold North Furniture Retail Store.

It is across McFarland Avenue from the Hardee’s (at West Lake Avenue).

Another fire destroyed a building behind it a few weeks ago.

The buildings were part of a planned revitalization program in the city.

No one was hurt in the blaze.

McFarland Avenue was closed for most of the afternoon during the cleanup.