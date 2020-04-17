Unoccupied building burns in downtown Rossville

ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – A prominent building in downtown Rossville went up in flames this morning.
The building was unoccupied, but it used to hold North Furniture Retail Store.
- Advertisement -
It is across McFarland Avenue from the Hardee’s (at West Lake Avenue).
Another fire destroyed a building behind it a few weeks ago.
The buildings were part of a planned revitalization program in the city.
No one was hurt in the blaze.
McFarland Avenue was closed for most of the afternoon during the cleanup.