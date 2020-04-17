Two construction workers seriously injured in crane accident

DALLAS BAY, Tennessee (WDEF) – Two workers were seriously injured on Friday morning at a home construction site in Dallas Bay.

It happened in the Baldwin Park subdivision around 8 AM.

An aerial boom on a crane broke off while hoisting some plywood to the second floor.

The boom hit a construction worker and knocked him off the second floor.

He was rushed to the hospital with “traumatic injuries.”

Another worker was hit in the head with flying debris.

He was also taken to the hospital.