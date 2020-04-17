Salvation Army in need of support

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – In just four days, the Salvation Army has served over 4,000 meals taking care of tornado victims and emergency relief workers.

But, they’re in need of community support.

“We love this community. It is such a supportive community, but the Salvation Army has had its hands strapped. We went straight from middle Tennessee tornado relief into covid-19 relief and now our own tornadoes,” Salvation Army Communications Director Kimberly George said.

Salvation Army Communications Director Kimberly George has done disaster relief work for over 20 years.

But, this disaster has been a difficult one.

“You know, you always wonder, you know, this could be my neighborhood one day, but you never realize, it really could be,” George said.

George’s neighborhood was affected by the storms.

“Praise God my house is still livable, but I have many neighbors who are now homeless. Many neighbors who lost everything,” George said.

She isn’t the only one who has been impacted in some sort of way.

Alex Henderson just got power back at his house, but instead of staying in he decided to sign up to volunteer.

“The night of the tornado we saw heavy winds where I was at, but nothing crazy and then I get out here and people’s houses were flipped upside down, crushed. It’s just terrifying to me,” Henderson said.

He is one of many people trying to help others through this though time.

As for the Salvation Army, they are in need of donations.

You can donate by clicking here.