Rembrandt’s Coffee House

Address: 204 High Street

Chattanooga, TN 37403

Hours: Monday – Friday 8am – 3pm, Saturday & Sunday 9am – 5pm

Services Offered: Pick Up, Delivery, Gift Card

Other Services:

Phone Number for Delivery or Pickup:

(423) 265-5033

Website for Purchasing Gift Card:

https://bluffviewartdistrictchattanooga.com/rembrandtscoffeehouse

Additional Details: Call Rembrandt’s directly at 423-265-5033 x3 for Takeout and Curbside Pickup

Call Dinner Delivered at 423-634-8899 or Order Online at DinnerDelivered.com for Delivery