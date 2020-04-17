NBA Players Agree to 25 Percent Pay Cut

NBA players will see 25% of their paychecks taken out starting May 15. The decision was finalized Friday in a board of governors meeting and was done in concert with the National Basketball Players Association. It is the first direct hit to player salaries because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused the league to miss 259 regular season games.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)