Maryland, Virgina and District coordinating virus response

By BRIAN WITTE

Associated Press

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) – Top officials in Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia are working closely together to coordinate their response to the coronavirus as all three continue to see a rise in confirmed cases. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser had a conference call Friday. Hogan says they have been in close contact from the beginning of the virus outbreak. They share a common link in proximity as well as the large numbers of federal workers who live and work in and around the nation’s capital.

