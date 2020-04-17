Hamilton County announces graduation plans

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County schools have announced new dates for high school graduations this summer.

The system has announced tentative graduation dates for the end of June. And they have booked some backup dates in July, just in case.

They hope to hold graduations on June 26-27-28 at three locations.. The Tivoli, Memorial Auditorium and McKenzie Arena.

The system has also booked backup dates a month later.. July 27-29. Those would substitute the Convention Center for McKenzie Arena.

“Please remember there is still much we do not know about how we will emerge from COVID-19 restrictions and what types of public gatherings will be allowed in June or July.”

But they are committed to providing a graduation experience.

The plan is not set in stone.

The system will put out a survey next week asking the community what they think about the graduation plans.