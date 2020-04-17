Hamilton Auto Begins To Rebuild For The Second Time

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Many people in the Tennessee Valley are beginning to rebuild.

But for some, this might not be their first time recovering from a natural disaster.

22 years ago, the Daniel’s family was on Jenkins Road recovering from a tornado.

On March 30th of 1997, 12 tornadoes touched down in Tennessee.

During what happened to be Easter Weekend.

The one that hit Chattanooga, was an EF-3 just like Sunday’s.

Today, they are having deja vu.

Charles Daniel, who owns Hamilton Auto says, “Well, it was actually worse than this one. It tore more trees down. We had about 52 trees that we lost on this piece of property. Uh, it did more damage on the house than the shop back then. Of course, this is enough but it was pretty bad back then too.”

The Daniel’s family has owned Hamilton Auto since 1993.

Their friends and family are all pitching in to clean up.

Hannah Payne has known the Daniel’s family for over 20 years. She says, “It’s rewarding. But, at the same time, it’s devastating. It’s kind of hard to do. It’s kind of hard to drive out here every day and see everything. It hurts.”

Payne’s daughter and her friend are also lending a helping hand.

“I feel very bad for everyone that lost their homes and, that’s why we’re here to help.” “I’m glad to be here because, we want to help people.”

Daniel’s is hoping to have the business open as soon as possible.

In this time of need, we are truly seeing the real meaning of being the volunteer state.