Friday Covid-19 cases in our area

The biggest gain today is 7 new cases in Whitfield County, which moves into 2nd place in our coverage area (over Bradley). But the trend continues of modest gains in cases, more people recovering, and no new deaths to report today. This week was supposed to be the beginning of the big surge, but it hasn’t happened.

Bledsoe 8 cases, 4 recovered

Bradley 38 cases, 33 recovered, 1 death

Catoosa GA 18 cases

Cherokee NC 18 cases, 1 death

Dade GA 8 cases, 1 death

Grundy 25 cases, 18 recovered, 1 death

Hamilton 115 cases, 77 recovered, 12 deaths

Marion 28 cases, 17 recovered, 1 death

McMinn 6 cases, 4 recovered

Meigs 3 cases, 2 recovered

Murray 18 cases

Polk 5 cases, 4 recovered

Rhea 1 case

Sequatchie 3 cases, 2 recovered

Walker GA 13 cases

Whitfield, GA 41, 3 deaths