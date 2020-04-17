Fort Oglethorpe McDonald’s Re-opening after tornado

FORT OGLETHORPE, Georgia (WDEF) – We showed you how the McDonald’s on Battlefield Parkway was one of the businesses damaged by the tornado on Sunday night.

Windows were blown out and the sign gutted.

But not the restaurant’s owner says they are back in business.

“While our Fort Oglethorpe restaurant sustained damage from the tornado, we are back open to serve our customers,” said Local McDonald’s Owner-Operator Carrie Goodwin.

“We’re glad to be back serving our community through our drive-thru. Our hearts go out to all of the families impacted by the storm.”