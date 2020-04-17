Food City groceries hosting tornado victim drive

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – “All of us should help out, not just the grocery store whoever can and whatever way and donate online.”

For the next five days Food City stores are working to collect donations from customers to go towards Tornado Relief efforts.

“Over the next five days we’re gonna allow our customers to come in and help us out. We’re going to make available for contributions if they want to do that off any amount at the cash register when they come through.”

Food City has pledged a fifty thousand dollar contribution to kick off the drive.

Several vendor partners are also coming along-side to make contributions like Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Frito-Lay and Moon Pies.

“We don’t just want to come in and take out of a community we wanna help a community, we want to put in a community, we wanna help communities bring to grow and build.”

Funds raised will be allocated to The Salvation Army of Greater Chattanooga to assist with the relief efforts.

“Wanted to get this five day campaign started kicked off as quickly as possible so we put it together as simply as possible, and to hopefully do the most good.”

The Disaster Relief campaign will run from Friday through Tuesday in Tennessee, Virginia and Georgia area Food City locations.

In Chattanooga, Taylor Bishop News 12 Now