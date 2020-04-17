Chattanooga volunteers continue work for tornado victims

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga continued the volunteer program today for tornado recovery.

People are meeting at the Hamilton YMCA and being sent out to work from there.

Our Isaiah Buchanan volunteered and was sent today to the mobile home park where one of the victims was killed.

“We are here at the Tall Oaks mobile home park. Hamilton YMCA has separated us into groups. The groups have a man that has an ax and a chainsaw. And while they have been cutting everything up, the others have been helping to haul it off; and placing it on the side of the road. We are really just trying to do all that we can to help these people who have been devastated.”

Volunteers were given masks and gloves for protection against COVID-19.

They will be back out helping again at the YMCA on Saturday.