Chattanooga Mayor Berke Working With Other Cities To Restart Economy

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke announced Thursday that he is joining with mayors of four other Tennessee cities to form the Tennessee Major Metros Economic Task Force. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, Nashville Mayor John Cooper, and Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon are the other mayors involved in the new effort.

The coalition, which will also include medical experts and business leaders from each region, will develop recommendations and public health protocols for businesses to reopen in the recovery process from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Chattanooga, the Task Force members are:

Philip Byrum, Monen Family Restaurant Group

Wade Hinton, Unum

Dr. Kathleen Hunt, Children’s Hospital at Erlanger

Mitch Patel, Vision Hospitality Group

The Task Force’s recommendations will include when businesses are safe to reopen based on public health data; what industry sectors should be prioritized in the phases of reopening; and how specific protocols should be implemented for safe business operations.