Chattanooga Day of Prayer and Fasting

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga held a day of prayer and fasting today.

The Chattanooga House of Prayer helped organize it.

A number of other churches also took part in the event.

They had been planning this because of COVID-19, but then tornadoes hit.

It’s obviously a difficult time for many people.

So, organizers realized now might be a time when people need prayer the most.

“I’m Adam Whitescarver from the Chattanooga house of prayer. You may not know this, But there are actually thousands of people Who are praying for you and this entire community today. Because today today is a day of prayer and fasting for the Metro Chattanooga area.”

More than 40 churches took part in the day of prayer.