Bradley County Schools close for the remainder of the year

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn (WDEF) – Schools all over the United States have been closed since March due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Recently, Governor Bill Lee asked for all schools in Tennessee to stay closed for the remainder of the year.

This means school will continue online and at home (and will officially end as scheduled)

Bradley County Director of schools, Dr. Linda Cash says that administrators are working as fast as possible to decide what the next steps will be.

“Right now, It’s looking at the calendar and setting some firm dates. Dates for ending grades ,opening up opportunities for students to return textbooks and computers. Just finishing out the year,” says Dr. Linda Cash, Bradley County Director of Schools.

Cash says they will continue to help feed the children of the county through the academic calendar.

“The food right now would be scheduled for the last day of the year which is on the calendar now. Then, we will move into the summer feeding programs that we do every year,” says Cash.

As of now administrators say they still have their sights set on opening back up come August.

Officials say they have learned a lot from this closure.

“What we have learned the most is that communication can be done in a variety of ways. Using Zoom and those other Google apps have made us more aware of really where the kids function is at. Using all this electronic information. Our teachers have more confidence with that and I think you see more of that being used in the classrooms,” says Cash.

Dr. Cash says they are still working things through and will continue to update students, parents, and faculty.