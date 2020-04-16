Weather Update: Thursday Morning’s Forecast – April 16th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): This Morning Should Be The Last Threat Of Frost For The Season!



This Morning: Clear and chilly again for tonight with lows in the mid to upper 30’s – colder away from this city – and some frost likely in much of the area. This should be the final frost of the season.

This Afternoon: More sunshine today and a little warmer, with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60’s.

Overnight: For the first time in several days, overnight lows a bit closer to normal. Most areas by early Saturday between 40 & 45.

Tomorrow: Continued dry and pleasant for Friday with mostly sunny skies and highs back in the low to mid 70’s. Some passing clouds and milder Friday night with a spotty shower possible and lows in the low 50’s.

Some morning clouds, but mainly dry and pleasant Saturday with highs 70-72. More clouds with showers more likely for Sunday and some areas of rain may lingering into Monday.

73 & 48 are our seasonal highs and lows.

